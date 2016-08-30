DAESH media agency Amaq has released a statement confirming the death of Abu Muhammad al-Adnani, the terror group's spokesman.

The statement said al-Adnani was killed in Aleppo, Syria, but did not confirm the cause of death.

Al-Adnani, who is believed to be aged between 37 and 39, was allegedly second-in-command after DAESH leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

DAESH published a eulogy dated August 29, but gave no further details.