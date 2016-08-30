WORLD
2 MIN READ
DAESH spokesman al-Adnani killed in Syria
DAESH says its spokesman Abu Muhammad al-Adnani was killed in Aleppo, Syria, but did not confirm the cause of death.
DAESH spokesman Abu Muhammad al-Adnani. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
August 30, 2016

DAESH media agency Amaq has released a statement confirming the death of Abu Muhammad al-Adnani, the terror group's spokesman.

The statement said al-Adnani was killed in Aleppo, Syria, but did not confirm the cause of death.

Al-Adnani, who is believed to be aged between 37 and 39, was allegedly second-in-command after DAESH leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

DAESH published a eulogy dated August 29, but gave no further details.

Iraq said in January that al-Adnani had been wounded in an air strike in the western province of Anbar and then moved to the northern city of Mosul, DAESH's capital in Iraq.

Adnani is a Syrian from Idlib, southwest of Aleppo, who pledged allegiance to DAESH's predecessor al-Qaeda more than a decade ago and was once imprisoned by US forces in Iraq, according to the Brookings Institution.

He was chief propagandist and also served as the face of the DAESH terror group in terror-related videos.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
