Known as the "punisher," the Philippines' 16th President Rodrigo Duterte continues to raise eyebrows through his tactics after winning the elections in May.

The latest controversy surrounding Duterte concerns the United Nations. Specifically, he said he was unable to meet UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon.

The UN chief had requested the bilateral meeting in Laos, which is hosting a summit of Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) leaders next week, but officials from Duterte's office said he could not fit it into his schedule.

An unnamed UN official said it was "basically unheard of" for a leader to be too busy to meet the secretary general.

During his presidential campaign he promised a war against crime, especially drug trafficking, and urged citizens to kill drug addicts.

But his drive against drug lords has raised human rights concerns as the UN and Western countries have criticised his way of handling the issue.

Here is a timeline of some notable comments made and actions taken by Duterte after he became president:

May 9: Duterte wins the presidential election and vows to kill thousands of criminals and dump their bodies in Manila Bay.

June 30: He takes office as the 16th president of the Philippines, announcing that he will bring back the death penalty, and orders officers to act upon a shoot-to-kill policy.

"If you know of any addicts, go ahead and kill them yourself as getting their parents to do it would be too painful," he suggested.

July 1: The Philippine president urges communist rebels to take matters into their own hands, saying, "Drugs have reached the hinterlands... what if you use your kangaroo courts to kill them to speed up the solution to our problem."

July 5: Duterte starts an investigation against five top police officials.

July 14: Duterte's office released a statement declaring the anti-drug campaign a "success," announcing that nearly 200 people were killed within a month.

July 16: "I will execute you.... I will finish you off," the president said during a meeting with a businessman he accused of being a top drug dealer in the country.