China and the United States on Saturday announced they would formally ratify the Paris climate change agreement to cut climate-warming emissions.

The two countries are together responsible for 38 percent of the world's carbon emissions, which are the driving force behind climate change.

They are followed by Russia at 7.5 percent and India at 4.1 percent.

The Paris agreement was adopted last December by all 195 members of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change and the European Union.

It is aimed at dealing with greenhouse gas emission mitigation, adaptation and finance starting in the year 2020.

The deal will enter into force fully only if at least 55 countries representing at least 55 percent of global emissions ratify it. The two countries' announcement is vital as it might turn the Paris deal into reality by encouraging other countries to follow suit.

Bill Hare, chief executive of Climate Analytics, stated, "We expect a surge of ratifications around the UN Climate week later in September."

Before the US and China announced the decision, 23 nations had ratified the agreement, accounting for just over 1 percent of emissions.

The announcement came as heads of state of the 20 biggest economies, or G20, arrived for a summit in the Chinese city of Hangzhou.