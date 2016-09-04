Mother Teresa, known as the "saint of the gutters," has been declared a saint of the Roman Catholic Church by Pope Francis at a canonisation ceremony held in Vatican City on Sunday.

Tens of thousands of pilgrims gathered in St. Peter's Square for a service to honour the Albanian-born nun who died in 1997.

After a brief description of her work was read by Cardinal Angelo Amato, the Pope canonised Mother Teresa in the name of the Church.

"After due deliberation and frequent prayer for divine assistance, and having sought the counsel of many of our brother bishops, we declare and define Blessed Teresa of Calcutta to be a saint and we enrol her among the saints, decreeing that she is to be venerated as such by the whole Church," Francis said during the ceremony.

Francis described Teresa as a "dispenser of divine mercy," in a homily he delivered after completing the canonisation process.

He said Mother Teresa put into action his ideal of the church as a merciful "field hospital" for the poorest of the poor, those suffering both material and spiritual poverty.

"For Mother Teresa, mercy was the salt which gave flavour to her work, it was the light which shone in the darkness of the many who no longer had tears to shed for their poverty and suffering," he said.

Mother Teresa was born in 1910 in the Macedonian capital, Skopje which was then part of the Ottoman Empire.

In 1928, she joined the Sisters of Loreto in Ireland and then went to Indian city Kolkata to help the destitute.