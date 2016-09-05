US President Barack Obama cancelled what would have been the first meeting with Rodrigo Duterte, the White House said Monday, after the Philippine leader launched a foul-mouthed tirade against him.

Duterte called Obama a "son of a whore" hours earlier, vowing he would not allow the American leader to lecture him on human rights.

"President Obama will not be holding a bilateral meeting with President Duterte of the Philippines this afternoon," National Security Council spokesman Ned Price said.

"Instead, he will meet with President Park (Geun-hye) of the Republic of Korea this afternoon."

Duterte, a plain-spoken populist known for his colorful remarks, bristled at warnings he would face questioning by the US president over a war against drugs in the Philippines that has claimed more than 2,400 lives in just over two months.