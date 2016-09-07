Hundreds of civilians on Wednesday began returning to the border town of Jarablus in northern Syria, two weeks after the Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army recaptured it from DAESH.

Loaded with luggage and domestic items, the residents headed for the frontier and queued for customs inspection at the border gate outside the Turkish town of Karkamis, an AFP photographer said.

Held by DAESH since 2013, Jarablus was easily recaptured by the Free Syrian Army supported by Turkish tanks and aviation on the first day of Operation Euphrates Shield launched by Ankara on August 24 with the aim of clearing terrorist groups along its border with Syria.

Turkish state media have subsequently broadcast footage repeatedly of life returning to normal inside Jarablus following the departure of DAESH, showing shops re-opening and children playing in the streets.

The photographer said some 250 residents, including children, who had fled DAESH rule in Jarablus for Turkey in the last months were returning to their home Wednesday in a first wave of resettlement.