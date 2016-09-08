Turkey has appointed its first female air force wing commander, carrying on with the tradition of encouraging women in the profession of combat aviation - a trend started by daughter of modern Turkey's founder Mustafa Kemal Atatürk more than 70 years ago.

Major Esra Özatay took over the command of the 134th Squadron of the Turkish Air Force from lieutenant colonel Şenol Çetin at a ceremony on Thursday.

The 39-year-old will head the air force wing, which represents the national aerobatics team, also known as the Turkish Stars, according to the Daily Sabah.

Turks received the news of her appointment with a lot of excitement.

Özatay, a mother of two, graduated from the Turkish Air Force Academy in late 1990s. She later served in the Jet Base Command in the Konya province where she flew F-5 jet as a fighter pilot.

She joined the 134th squadron in 2014.

Leading Turkey's national aerobatics team is no easy task. The Turkish Stars performs in a formation of eight supersonic jets, the only team in the world to do so.