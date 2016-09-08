TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Turkish Air Force appoints first female wing commander
Major Esra Özatay makes history as she goes on to lead the national aerobatics squadron, which also happens to be world's only to fly with formation of eight supersonic jets.
Turkish Air Force appoints first female wing commander
Major Esra Özatay takes over command of the 134th Squadron of the Turkish Air Force from lieutenant colonel Şenol Çetin at a ceremony on Thursday. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
September 8, 2016

Turkey has appointed its first female air force wing commander, carrying on with the tradition of encouraging women in the profession of combat aviation - a trend started by daughter of modern Turkey's founder Mustafa Kemal Atatürk more than 70 years ago.

Major Esra Özatay took over the command of the 134th Squadron of the Turkish Air Force from lieutenant colonel Şenol Çetin at a ceremony on Thursday.

The 39-year-old will head the air force wing, which represents the national aerobatics team, also known as the Turkish Stars, according to the Daily Sabah.

Turks received the news of her appointment with a lot of excitement.

Özatay, a mother of two, graduated from the Turkish Air Force Academy in late 1990s. She later served in the Jet Base Command in the Konya province where she flew F-5 jet as a fighter pilot.

She joined the 134th squadron in 2014.

Leading Turkey's national aerobatics team is no easy task. The Turkish Stars performs in a formation of eight supersonic jets, the only team in the world to do so.

Recommended

Turkish Stars flies Canadair's NF-5 jets, acquired from Royal Netherlands Air Force, making it also one of the few national aerobatics teams to use supersonic aircraft.

Major Özatay is also the first Turkish female air demonstration pilot.

Turkey allowed its air force academy to let in women as cadet pilots in 1992. Some of them, like Özatay, were later promoted to the rank of major.

While Turkey is not the only country where women can take up combat aviation as a career, it does holds the credit for producing world's first female combat pilot.

Sabiha Gökçen, who was one of the eight adopted children of Atatürk, made history after getting enrolled in the Military Aviation Academy in Eskisehir in 1936, according to Guinness World Records.

She flew fighter and bomber planes and registered around 8000 flying hours under her name.

One of the airports in Istanbul has been named after her in dedication to her services.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Inspired by popular Turkish series, Scottish woman embraces Islam
Turkish First Lady marks second anniversary of Gaza genocide, calls for unity against oppression
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Turkish President Erdogan urges Turkic states to strengthen role in regional security
‘Systematic genocide’: Türkiye's comms chief calls out Israel’s occupation, killings of Palestinians
Turkish activists detained in Gaza aid flotilla raid released, cross into Jordan en route home
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
Archaeologists discover 60 tombs dating back 2,200 years in western Türkiye
Two arrested in Türkiye over alleged Mossad espionage
Turkish, Saudi state railways ink deal for cooperation on infrastructure, maintenance
Türkiye’s renewable energy share tops 60% in 2025: Erdogan
Turkish president commemorates 102nd anniversary of Istanbul's liberation
Türkiye gathered evidence of crimes against humanity: Gaza flotilla activist
Türkiye working to repatriate 14 citizens still held in Israel after Gaza flotilla raid
Turkish activists detail harassment, abuse, racism in Israeli detention after aid flotilla attack
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan