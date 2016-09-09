POLITICS
Turkish powerlifter breaks world record at Paralympics
Nazmiye Muslu Muratlı also becomes Turkey's first athlete to win gold in two consecutive Paralympic games.
Nazmiye Muratli bites her gold medal following her victory in the women's Paralympic Powerlifting competition. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
September 9, 2016

Turkish female powerlifter Nazmiye Muslu Muratlı has set a world record at the 2016 Rio Paralympic Games by lifting 104 kilograms in the 41 kg category of the competition.

She won the first gold medal for her country at the games and also became the first person to earn the top title for two consecutive times at the Paralympics.

"Our athlete Nazmiye has given us joy in these hard times. She set the world record in the London 2012 Paralympic Games and has now set a new record at the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games. We are proud of her," Meram Municipality Mayor Fatma Toru said following the result, according to Daily Sabah.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan called the athlete to congratulate her.

Muratlı, who has congenital hip dislocation, was born in Konya in 1979 where she competed on behalf of the local municipality.

She became a powerlifter in 2005 after a friend insisted that she do the workouts. But weightlifting was too intense for her and she soon quit.

However, her parents and coach ecouraged her to get back in the game. The rest, as they say, is history.

Muratlı became part of the Turkish national team and won a bronze medal at her first competition in Portugal in 2005.

She won a gold medal at the 2012 London Paralympics.

The national athlete became the first woman to lift more than 100 kg in 41 kg category at the 2014 World Championships in Dubai.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
