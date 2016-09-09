Turkish female powerlifter Nazmiye Muslu Muratlı has set a world record at the 2016 Rio Paralympic Games by lifting 104 kilograms in the 41 kg category of the competition.

She won the first gold medal for her country at the games and also became the first person to earn the top title for two consecutive times at the Paralympics.

"Our athlete Nazmiye has given us joy in these hard times. She set the world record in the London 2012 Paralympic Games and has now set a new record at the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games. We are proud of her," Meram Municipality Mayor Fatma Toru said following the result, according to Daily Sabah.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan called the athlete to congratulate her.

Muratlı, who has congenital hip dislocation, was born in Konya in 1979 where she competed on behalf of the local municipality.