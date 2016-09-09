NASA has launched its first quest to collect samples from an asteroid and bring them back to Earth in hopes of learning about the origins of life.

A rocket carrying a robot space probe blasted off from Florida on Thursday.

The satellite explorer called Orisis-Rex is in space right now, travelling at speed of 22,000 mph – more than 28 times the speed of sound – on its way to the asteroid Bennu.

It will take Osiris-Rex two years to reach its destination, a dark, rocky mass roughly a third of a mile wide and shaped like a giant acorn orbiting the sun at roughly the same distance as Earth.

Bennu is thought to be covered with organic compounds dating back to the earliest days of the solar system.

"You can think of these asteroids as literally prebiotic chemical factories that were producing building blocks of life 4.5 billion years ago, before Earth formed, before life started here," NASA astrobiologist Daniel Glavin said before launch.

Scientists believe asteroids and comets crashing into early Earth delivered water and organic compounds that seeded the planet for life.

Atomic-level analysis of samples from Bennu could help them prove that theory.

It has been a subject explored in movies, the last being the 2012 Hollywood flick Prometheus.

Once it settles into orbit around Bennu in 2018, Osiris-Rex will spend up to two more years mapping the asteroid's surface and taking inventory of its chemical and mineral composition.