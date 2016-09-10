Facing veto threats from the White House, the US House of Representatives passed legislation that would allow relatives of victims of the 9/11 attacks to sue Saudi Arabia for its alleged role in plot.

The Justice Against Sponsors of Terrorism Act (JASTA) was approved in the House by unanimous voice vote on Friday, some four months after it passed in Senate and only two days before the 15th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks. The Saudi government, which strongly denies any involvement in the attack, has lobbied against the bill.

Opponents have also pointed out that the bill could strain relations with Saudi Arabia, an strong American ally in the region, and open the door for other nations to sue America for alleged role in terrorist attacks.

The White House once again said that President Barack Obama would veto the bill after the development.

If a majority two-thirds of both the US House and Senate vote to overturn the President, JASTA would become law, and would mark the first time Congress successfully overrides Obama's veto.