At least 23 people have been killed and 70 injured in a huge fire at a packaging factory in Bangladesh on Saturday.

Around 100 people were working at the building when flames tore through it following an explosion in the boiler room of the four-storey factory in the industrial town of Tongi, just north of the capital Dhaka.

Factory inspection department head Syed Ahmed confirmed the death toll had risen to 23 following the incident at the factory, which supplies foreign and domestic brands.

"We still have not controlled the blaze and we fear some workers are still trapped in the factory," police inspector Aminul Islam told AFP.

Parvez Mia, a doctor at the Tongi government hospital, told AFP at least 70 people were injured, many critically.

Chemicals may have been stored on the ground floor of the factory, helping to explain how the blaze that began at 6 am (0000 GMT) spread so fast, said Tahmidul Islam of Bangladesh's industrial police unit.

"What we have heard is that there were chemical stored on the ground floor. As a result, the fire took no time to spread," Islam told AFP, adding scores of fire officials were still battling to bring the blaze under control.