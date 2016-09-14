Turkish security officials on Tuesday released documents that apparently point towards PKK's infiltration into southeastern municipalities of the country which aided the terrorist organisation in carrying out attacks in southeastern Turkey.

Turkey had earlier removed 28 mayors and appointed new trustees to oversee the said municipalities on Sunday.

The sacked mayors are accused of having links to the PKK and helping fuel protests in Turkey's southeastern region.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, speaking after Eid al-Azha prayers on Monday, said Ankara had proof that the mayors provided aid, support and funds to the PKK terrorists.

The released images purportedly shows how these municipalities worked hand in hand with the PKK, by hiring sympathisers and members of the organisation into key positions in the municipality and providing vehicles to be used in car and truck bombings.

On January 4, 2016, security forces, after receiving a tip, stopped a tractor belonging to Dargecit municipality in Turkey's Mardin province, the document says.

"After conducting a search of the tractor, security personnel claimed the recovery of 7 RPG's, 2 PK machine guns, 5 AK-47 machine guns, 1 Dragunov sniper rifle, 1 Zagros rifle, 1 Mp5 pistol, seven hand grenades, 24 anti-tank missiles, two radios and large amounts of ammunition."

Three suspects travelling in the tractor were detained and later arrested.

Between October 10 and 12, 2015, PKK used construction vehicles and a digger belonging to the Dargecit municipality to dig trenches, and erect barricades in some neighbourhoods and clashed with security forces, according to the documents.

In a terror attack on July 9, 2016, around 20 PKK terrorists were said to have attacked Cevizlik Gendarmerie Command in Artuklu, Mardin.

During an investigation, the truck with the plate number 47 AS 012 and belonging to the Mazidagi municipality was determined to have been bomb-laden and used in the attack.

Two soldiers and one civilian lost their lives in the attack and 38 others were injured, 14 of them being civilians.

Fifteen people were arrested following the attack in Artuklu and Mazidagi. Among them were Mardin Metropolitan Municipality Health Department Chief Huseyin Palay, Mardin Metropolitan Municipality Fumigation Unit Chief Cengiz Ozturk and Mazidagi Municipality Constabulary Chief Ismail Atli.

The dosument also mentions a call by a civilian to the police hotline in Mardin.

The caller said, "Municipality workers in Zeynelabidin neighbourhood are helping PKK terrorists erect barricades and block entrances to the neighbourhood by dumping debris using a truck belonging to the municipality. We as the residents of the neighbourhood are bothered by these events."