The United States on Tuesday announced it had reached a record $38 billion package of US military aid with Israel, despite increased disagreement over the Middle East peace process.

The State Department said the pact will be signed on Wednesday and "constitutes the single largest pledge of bilateral military assistance in US history."

A senior Israeli official confirmed that the deal would be for $38 billion over 10 years, up from the $3.1 billion per year the United States pays to its key ally.

It comes despite mounting frustration within President Barack Obama's administration at Israel's policy of building settler homes on occupied Palestinian territory.

Washington has warned that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's policies are putting at risk hopes of an eventual peace deal.

Just last month, the White House toughened the language it uses to condemn what it sees as a "dramatic acceleration" in Israeli building in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

Far from backing down, Netanyahu stepped up his rhetoric.

In a video address last week he claimed that Palestinian critics of the settlements support the "ethnic cleansing" of Jews, comments Washington deemed "inappropriate."

But Israel remains the United States' number one ally in the region and the biggest single recipient of US military aid, while also a big customer for US arms exports.