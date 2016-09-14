WORLD
4 MIN READ
Clinton's doctor says she is 'fit to serve' as president
The US Democratic presidential candidate Hilary Clinton was under intense pressure to share more medical information after she fell ill at a September 11 memorial this week.
Clinton's doctor says she is 'fit to serve' as president
US Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton in New York, United States September 11, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
September 14, 2016

Hillary Clinton's doctor Wednesday declared her "fit to serve" as president, in a health bulletin released on Wednesday after being grounded by pneumonia at the height of the White House race.

The former secretary of state, 68, "continues to remain healthy and fit to serve as president of the United States," her personal physician Lisa Bardack wrote in a detailed, two-page "summary update" on Clinton's health.

Clinton fell ill during a 9/11 ceremony in New York on Sunday and was seen stumbling limp-legged into a Secret Service vehicle. It took several hours for her personal physician to disclose she had been diagnosed with pneumonia two days earlier, raising tough questions about her campaign's transparency.

The pneumonia Clinton was diagnosed with on Friday is bacterial and non-contagious, said the letter from Clinton's physician, Dr. Lisa Bardack.

She "is recovering well with antibiotics and rest" after being laid low over the weeked, when she suffered from fatigue and a low-grade fever, although her vital signs remained normal, Bardack said.

Only bacterial pneumonia, not viral, can be treated with antibiotics. Since it is not contagious,Clinton was at no risk of transmitting the infection at campaign and fundraising events before or after she was diagnosed.

"The remainder of her complete physical exam was normal and she is in excellent mental condition," the letter continued.

Additional health records released with the letter show that Clinton's cholesterol and blood pressure are within normal ranges. She had a normal mammogram and breast ultrasound and shows no signs of developing heart disease, which runs in her family. Clinton takes medication for an under active thyroid, which has been stable for years, Clarinex for her allergies, a vitamin B12 supplement and the blood thinner Coumadin following a 2012 blood clot in her head.

Recommended

Clinton was at home in Chappaqua, New York for a third straight day Wednesday, recovering from a health scare that has rocked her bid to become's America's first woman president.

Her campaign website said Republican rival Donald Trump "defies decades-old tradition of disclosure."

So far the 70-year-old Trump had released only four, gushing paragraphs on his health, written by his doctor Harold Bornstein in December 2015.

But during a recording of an episode of the "Dr. Oz Show" in New York that will air on Thursday, Trump gave host Dr. Mehmet Oz a summary of a physical exam conducted last week.

A statement from the medical chat show said their hour-long one-on-one interview touched on Trump's cardiovascular health, family medical history and history of cancer, among other topics.

Health issues have dominated the campaign trail for days. Both Trump and Clinton, are amongst the oldest candidates ever to run for the White House.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Moscow rules out troop deployment to Kabul; Taliban averse to any foreign military bases
Syria, SDF reach 'immediate, comprehensive' ceasefire
After two years of Gaza genocide, experts urge Israel’s removal from the UN
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Quantum leaps: Trio win Nobel Physics Prize for breakthroughs that made quantum theory tangible
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Egypt reports 'significant progress' in Gaza ceasefire negotiations
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit
The Philippines' Cebu region records over 8,000 aftershocks following a 6.9 magnitude quake
India probes Adani Defence for $9 million tax evasion on missile parts imports
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
EU moves to restrict Russian diplomats' travel amid spying concerns and escalating drone strikes
Two years of Israel's genocide in Gaza: Palestinians starved, silenced and betrayed