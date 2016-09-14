Russia's sports minister has rubbished claims linking the country to the leak of confidential medical records of America's top athletes following the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) database hack.

WADA said in a statement that the Russian cyber-espionage group Tsar Team (APT28), also known as Fancy Bears, had broken into its Anti-Doping Administration and Management System (ADAMS).

But sports minister Vitaly Mutko said no proof had been given of the WADA accusations on Tuesday that Russian hackers breached its database and published the records of US Olympic gymnast Simone Biles and tennis stars Venus and Serena Williams.

"No. How, how," the minister Vitaly Mutko told reporters on the sidelines of a UEFA congress when asked whether there were Russian state links to the hacking group.

The hacking group released information from the files of Biles, the Williams sisters and US women's basketball player Elena Delle Donne.

"How can you prove that they are hackers from Russia. You blame Russia for everything," Mutko said through a translator.