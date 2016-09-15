A group of female activists from various countries and backgrounds have set sail from Barcelona to the Gaza Strip in an effort to end the Israeli blockade of the Palestinian enclave.

Sailing vessels Amal-Hope and Zaytouna-Oliva had moored at Bosch I Alsina dock in the port of Barcelona from September 12-14 and various events (concerts, talks, nonviolent workshops, a street parade and visits to the boats) were held to bid farewell to the women leaving to attempt to break the blockade on Gaza.

The women, numbering about 20, were given a warm farewell by the festive crowd, including Barcelona Mayor Ada Colau as they departed on Wednesday evening.

The organisers told the media the women should arrive in Gaza in early October, and their aim is to deliver food and medicine which is urgently needed.

"The Women's Boat to Gaza seeks not only to challenge the Israeli blockade but to also show solidarity and bring a message of hope to the Palestinian people," the organisers said on their website.

By launching a women's boat, women from all over the world aim to highlight the undeniable contributions of Palestinian women who have been central within the Palestinian struggle.

Laura Arau, who is with Spain's WBG partner, Rumba a Gaza, said the launch point from Barcelona has a special meaning for the community there and added, "we have been a sister city with Gaza since 1998, yet we have been unable to visit with one another, we want our sisters in Gaza to know they are not forgotten and that with these boats and women, we are sending to them our message of hope, love and solidarity."