A Turkish journalist working for A Haber TV, a sister media company of Daily Sabah, was detained by Dutch police in the northern town of Zaandam as he was covering a protest.

He was relased 15 hours later.

Journalist Fatih Ozyar said he was in an area where a group of young protesters of mostly Turkish origin were staging a protest on Monday night over being targeted by the Dutch media and police because they supported Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

According to Ozyar, he was there to film detentions of the young protesters but was immediately targeted by the police.

He added, "despite showing my press ID to them, they tried to stop me and forced me to leave the area. When I told them that I had right to cover the incident, they responded by saying 'This is not Turkey, this is the Netherlands, leave the area immediately.' After that, I was handcuffed and taken to a police centre nearby. They kept me in a cell for 15 hours without questioning me or giving me anything to drink. It was torture."

Ozyar claimed he was given no reason for his detention other than that he was at the site of an unauthorised rally.