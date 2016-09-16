A judge in London ruled on Friday that a hacker accused of breaching US Government websites must be extradited to the United States to stand trial. He may appeal the decision.

The 31-year-old Lauri Love, who suffers from Asperger's syndrome, faces charges of breaching computer systems belonging the FBI, NASA, the US Missile Defence Agency and the US Federal Reserve, among others.

Tor Ekeland, Love's lawyer, claims the US government is targeting his client because he is a member of a notorious hacker group.