WORLD
1 MIN READ
Judge rules British hacker to be extradited to US
Alleged hacker with Aspergers Syndrome to face cyber crime charges in US.
Judge rules British hacker to be extradited to US
Lauri Love has been fighting a US extradition request for over a year, stemming from accusations of hacking. A verdict was given at today's hearing at Westminster Magistrates' Court in London, agreeing to the US demand. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
September 16, 2016

A judge in London ruled on Friday that a hacker accused of breaching US Government websites must be extradited to the United States to stand trial. He may appeal the decision.

The 31-year-old Lauri Love, who suffers from Asperger's syndrome, faces charges of breaching computer systems belonging the FBI, NASA, the US Missile Defence Agency and the US Federal Reserve, among others.

Tor Ekeland, Love's lawyer, claims the US government is targeting his client because he is a member of a notorious hacker group.

Clearly they want to, in my opinion, crush him, because they think he's associated with Anonymous, and anything associated with Anonymous makes them hysterical.

Recommended

His lawyer tweeted that the court's decision might not be final.

If found guilty of US cybercrime charges, Love could face up to 99 years behind bars — a prison term his family believes would amount to "a death sentence."

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Moscow rules out troop deployment to Kabul; Taliban averse to any foreign military bases
Syria, SDF reach 'immediate, comprehensive' ceasefire
After two years of Gaza genocide, experts urge Israel’s removal from the UN
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Quantum leaps: Trio win Nobel Physics Prize for breakthroughs that made quantum theory tangible
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Egypt reports 'significant progress' in Gaza ceasefire negotiations
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit
The Philippines' Cebu region records over 8,000 aftershocks following a 6.9 magnitude quake
India probes Adani Defence for $9 million tax evasion on missile parts imports
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
EU moves to restrict Russian diplomats' travel amid spying concerns and escalating drone strikes
Two years of Israel's genocide in Gaza: Palestinians starved, silenced and betrayed