A suicide bomber killed at least 25 people and wounded more than 30 at a mosque in Anbar tehsil of Pakistan's Mohmand tribal region near the border with Afghanistan.

"The Friday prayer was in progress at the mosque" when the attack took place, a senior tribal official told Agence France Presse.

The suicide bomber detonated his explosives with a huge blast in a crowded mosque according to Naveed Akbar, the deputy administrator of the Mohmand Agency tribal area.

"A portion of the mosque and veranda collapsed in the blast and fell on worshippers. At least 20 people have been killed and more than 30 others wounded," he added.

Akbar said about 200 worshippers were inside the mosque at the time of attack.

Pashin Gul, the head of local tribal police, confirmed that it was a suicide attack.

Saeed Khan, the superintendent in charge of hospital in the town of Khar, said an army helicopter was being used to transport the critically wounded to Peshawar, the capital city of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province.

One of the wounded, 41-year-old Ghulam Khan said he heard a deafening explosion during the prayers and then he fell down. "I cried for help, but no one came to me ... there were other bodies ... wounded worshippers, who were reciting verses from Quran and waiting for help," he said from his hospital bed.

Khan said local residents and tribal police helped ferry the wounded to hospital.

Shaukat Khan, another official in the northwestern FATA region, said at least 24 people were wounded. Other officials have said that up to 35 may have been injured.

Rescue and emergency teams rushed to the blast site. The victims were shifted to nearby hospitals.