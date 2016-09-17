Iranian cyclist Sarafraz Bahman Golbarnezhad has died after crashing in a road race at the Paralympics on Saturday.

The International Paralympics Committee said Golbarnezhad, 48, fell from his bike at a mountainous stretch during a racing event. He received emergency treatment at the roadside and was taken to hospital where he later died.

The IPC said he suffered cardiac arrest on the way to the hospital.

"With immense regret we have to say Sarafraz Bahman Golbarnezhad...has died after an accident while racing," Iran's Paralympic Committee said in a statement.

The IPC said it believes this is the first death in a Paralympics.

The cause of the crash was not clear, and officials said it was being investigated.

"The Paralympic family is united in grief at this horrendous tragedy, which casts a shadow over what have been great Paralympic Games," IPC President Philip Craven said.

The Iranian flag was lowered to half-staff in the Paralympic Village, and at the venue where Iran faces Bosnia and Herzegovina in a men's sitting volleyball final on Sunday.