A US-led coalition air strike in Syria has killed the DAESH commander responsible for propaganda, the Pentagon said on Friday.

The Pentagon said Wa'il Adil Hasan Salman al-Fayad, also known as Dr. Wa'il was targeted in Raqqa, DAESH's self proclaimed capital. It is alleged he was sitting on a motorcycle outside his house in the northern Syrian town at the time of the strike.

Wa'il oversaw ISIL's production of terrorist propaganda videos showing torture and executions.

"He was a close associate of Abu Muhammad al-Adnani, the ISIL spokesman and leader for plotting and inspiring external terror attacks," Pentagon spokesman Peter Cook said using another acronym for DAESH.