Militants attacked an army base in Indian-administered Kashmir on Sunday morning and killed 17 soldiers, army officials said.

The pre-dawn attack in Kashmir's northern region on the de-facto border with Pakistan is the most deadly incident in the disputed region in years.

Kashmir is claimed by both India and Pakistan. It has caused two wars between the neighbours and has been a point of contention for more than 60 years. Pakistan said it was not involved in Sunday's attack.

Four ‘fiyadeen" or commando style gunmen were confirmed killed after entering the base in Uri, near the Line of Control with Pakistan, an Indian army spokesman said.

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned what he called a "cowardly terror attack'.

"I assure the nation that those behind this despicable attack will not go unpunished," he said.

India's Home Minister Rajnath Singh chaired a crisis meeting in New Delhi and cancelled trips to Russia and the United States.

"It is clearly a case of cross-border terror attack. We don't know which militant group is involved," a senior Home Ministry official said.

Pakistan rejected allegations that it was involved.