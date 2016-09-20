In Turkey's sixth Paralympic outing athletes delivered their best performance to date by bringing home nine medals from the 2016 Paralympic Games in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil.

In total, Turkish athletes won three gold, one silver and five bronze medals at the Paralympic Games which ended on Sunday.

Female weightlifter Nazmiye Muratli won gold and also broke the world record by lifting 104 kilogrammes in the women's 41-kilogram powerlifting category.

Abdullah Ozturk won gold in table tennis men's singles Class 4.

He finished the group stage as leader after beating Israeli Shay Siada 3-0 and Chinese player Xingyuan Guo 3-1.

In the quarterfinals, he beat South Korean Ilsang Choi and then went on to beat his French opponent Maxime Thomas 3-2 in the semis.

In the finals, he faced China's Xingyuan Guo who he beat 3-1.

Turkey's women's handball team, who are the current reigning European champions, also took home gold.

This was Turkey's first team sports gold medal in its history at the Paralympic Games.

The team topped the group after beating Canada 12-4, China 7-2, Australia 12-2 and Ukraine 6-3.

They brought home Turkey's third gold medal after eliminating Israel 15-5 in the quarterfinals, United States 11-1 in the semis and China 4-1 in the final.