Actress Angelina Jolie has filed for a divorce from actor Brad Pitt, her attorney said in a statement on Tuesday.

The move signals the end of one of Hollywood's most glamorous and influential couples, dubbed as "Brangelina."

"This decision was made for the health of the family. She will not be commenting, and asks that the family be given its privacy at this time," said attorney Robert Offer.

Jolie filed for divorce in Los Angeles Superior Court on Monday, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split, court documents showed.

She is seeking full physical custody of their six children with visitation rights for Pitt.

She is not seeking spousal support and cited their separation date as September 15.

Celebrity website TMZ, citing unnamed sources, reported Jolie was upset by Pitt's parenting methods, substance abuse and anger problems.

They married in 2014 after being together for 10 years.

Their relationship was fodder for tabloids from the beginning with reports focusing on Jolie's role in the breakup of Pitt's marriage to Friends actress Jennifer Aniston, when he would marry Jolie, her weight, and more recently, possible trouble in their marriage.

Couple's split set social media on fire, and #brangelina quickly became the top trending topic on Twitter around the globe.

More than 20 posts mentioning the hashtag appeared on Twitter every second, according to social media analytics firm Zoomph.

Jolie, 41, was previously married to actors Jonny Lee Miller and Billy Bob Thornton.

She won a best-supporting actress Oscar for Girl, Interrupted in 2000.

Pitt, 52, is one of Hollywood's leading stars and was married to Aniston.