More than 20,000 Syrians have returned to the Syrian border town of Jarablus nearly a month after it was taken from the DAESH terrorist organisation, an official has said.

Operation Euphrates Shield, which led to the liberation of the city, began when Turkish tank units backed by jets crossed the border into Syria on August 24 in support of the Free Syrian Army. At least 54 DAESH terrorists were killed during the Battle of Jarablus.

Close to 1,200 square kilometres (745 miles) of northern Syria has been cleared of hostile groups so far in the operation. Nearly 900 DAESH targets were hit 4,000 times following the liberation of Jarablus, the source added.

According to a local councillor in Jarablus, the population of the city has increased to 25,000 from 35,000 as a result of the operation.

Hundreds of families moved back home from Azaz in northern Aleppo Province and Manbij, the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to safety concerns, added.