A Russian toddler has survived three days unharmed in the near freezing Siberian wilderness with nothing more than a bar of chocolate in his pocket.

Three-year-old Tserin Dopchut survived by sleeping in a dry place between the roots of a larch tree and by eating chocolate in the cold woods rife with wild animals, The Siberian Times reported. He wandered off into the forest while in the care of his great grandmother.

"There are wolves and bears in the forest. The bears are fattening for the winter. They can attack anything that moves," an official who works for the emergency services said.

"In addition, it is warm during the day, but at night there are even frosts."

The toddler, who was only dressed in a shirt but no coat, is believed to have wandered into the forest while following a puppy. He was found three kilometres away from his hometown of Khut, in Russia's Tuva region in the south.

Dopchut's uncle said when they found the little boy, the first thing he asked for was his toy car.