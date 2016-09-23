CULTURE
3 MIN READ
Clinton spars with comedian on parody show
Hillary Clinton appeared on peculiar humour and bizarre parody show, 'Between Two Ferns', hosted by comedian Zach Galifianakis as she attempts to reach out to young voters.
Clinton spars with comedian on parody show
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton with actor-comedian Zach Galifianakis during an appearance for the online comedy series, &quot;Between Two Ferns.&quot; / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
September 23, 2016

Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton appeared on parody celebrity show Between Two Ferns, hosted by comedian and actor Zach Galifianakis, answering question like "Are you excited to be the first girl president?"

The show is known for its peculiar humor and bizarre tone which made Clinton visibly uncomfortable, as she attempted to reach out to young voters by playing along with the host.

Referring to Clinton's previous position as Secretary of State, Galifianakis asked: "As secretary how many words per minute could you type? And how does President Obama like his coffee like himself? Weak?

"You know Zach those are really out-of-date questions. You need to get out more," Clinton responded.

Galifianakis, known from the hit comedy film "The Hangover" did not stop there.

"What happens if you become pregnant? Are we going to be stuck with Tim Kaine for nine months how does this work?"

Recommended

With the November 8 election approaching, Clinton hit back saying, "I could send you some pamphlets that might help you understand," in her attempt to promote a more accessible side.

"When you see how well it works for Donald Trump, do you think to yourself, oh, well, maybe I should be more racist?" the host continued.

Hillary Clinton has attended several shows during her presidential campaign.

In 2014, Barack Obama appeared on the same show to talk about healthcare, leading to a 40 percent rise in viewer traffic on healthcare.gov.

Galifianakis didn't pass over commenting on Clinton's use of a private email server while she was secretary of state, including for classified documents.

"This has been a lot of fun, Mrs. Clinton. We should stay in touch. What's the best way to reach you? Email?" he said when closing the show.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Sarah Mullally appointed first woman to lead Church of England
Behind Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters: James Cameron’s art lands in Istanbul
Dirty money: Chicago Architecture Biennial boycotted for questionable funding
By Melis Alemdar
4,500-year-old golden brooch and rare jade discovered in Türkiye’s ancient city of Troy
Oil flow resumes on Iraq–Türkiye pipeline
Palestinian actor haunted by nightmares after playing paramedic in searing Hind Rajab movie
By Melis Alemdar
India imposes security restrictions in Ladakh after clashes
Trump lashes out at Jimmy Kimmel as comedian brands alleged govt pressure ‘anti-American’
Saudi Arabia's grand mufti, Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah al-Sheikh, dies
Turkish first lady showcases Anatolia’s heritage, calls for global action on Gaza
How a Turkish aid agency is helping children in Somalia with education and social initiatives
Disney reinstates Jimmy Kimmel show after backlash over Charlie Kirk monologue
Dembele becomes first Black Muslim to claim the Ballon d’Or
Türkiye’s Gobeklitepe to be showcased in Germany with a special exhibition in 2026
Pop icon Dua Lipa sacks manager over smear campaign against pro-Palestinian band Kneecap
Stolen, sold, melted: The tragic fate of Pharaoh Amenemope’s 3,000-year-old bracelet