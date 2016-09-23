Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton appeared on parody celebrity show Between Two Ferns, hosted by comedian and actor Zach Galifianakis, answering question like "Are you excited to be the first girl president?"

The show is known for its peculiar humor and bizarre tone which made Clinton visibly uncomfortable, as she attempted to reach out to young voters by playing along with the host.

Referring to Clinton's previous position as Secretary of State, Galifianakis asked: "As secretary how many words per minute could you type? And how does President Obama like his coffee like himself? Weak?

"You know Zach those are really out-of-date questions. You need to get out more," Clinton responded.

Galifianakis, known from the hit comedy film "The Hangover" did not stop there.

"What happens if you become pregnant? Are we going to be stuck with Tim Kaine for nine months how does this work?"