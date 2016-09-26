Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos and FARC leader Timochenko will sign a peace deal on Monday, ending a 52-year-old conflict which has killed over 250,000 people in the country.

As part of the agreement, FARC or the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia will give up arms and transition from a left-wing guerrilla movement into a political party. It will hand over weapons to the United Nations over the next 180 days.

Four years of negotiations to end the deadly war resulted in a soft peace accord on August 24, followed by a ceasefire. Monday's signing will see once notorious enemies shake hands for the first time on Colombian soil, in front of world leaders.

Some 2,500 foreign and local dignitaries will attend the ceremony in the colonial city of Cartagena, where huge billboards call on Colombians to accept the peace plan.

Guests include UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon, Cuban President Raul Castro, US Secretary of State John Kerry and victims of the conflict.