Miami Marlins star Jose Fernandez was killed in a boating accident early on Sunday in Florida, the US Coast Guard said. He was 24 years of age.

Fernandez was one of the most prominent pitchers in Major League Baseball and was considered a hero to Miami's Cuban community.

He was born and raised in Cuba before trying three times to defect to the United States in hope of beginning a new life.

He finally reached the country when he was 15 with his mother after surviving harrowing conditions at sea.

He was killed along with two others when the 32-foot boat he was in collided with a rocky jetty off Miami Beach, the Coast Guard said.

The bodies of Fernandez and the two other men, aged 24 and 27, were found on and underneath the boat, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission spokesman Lorenzo Veloz said at a news conference.

The agency is investigating the cause of the accident.

The identities of the two other victims were not released.