What happens in the global oil market is not only important for multibillion dollar energy firms or commodity traders – but it also affects the lives of millions of ordinary people around the world.

From daily travelling expenses to the prospects of getting a good-paying job in a firm, many events are related to the price of oil, which has dropped substantially in the last two years.

We seek to answer some of the questions surrounding this subject.

How is the price of oil set?

A group of 14 major oil producing nations known as the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) decides how much end-consumers pay for fuel.

Other countries, such as Russia, one of the largest non-OPEC producers, also contributes to price determination.

These producers achieve this target by agreeing among themselves how much oil must be made available to buyers on the world market. It is generally believed that OPEC can move the prices up or down by imposing limits over the quantity of oil that its members can extract.

Who wants high oil prices anyway?

In the last two years, the price of oil has plunged from $100 a barrel to under $50 a barrel.

Gulf Arab countries that also rely on oil revenues have been hit hard as well. In an unprecedented step, Saudi Arabia recently cut salaries and perks of government officials, a move seen as direct consequence of low energy prices.

The fallout of lower prices is also felt in North America, where dozens of energy firms have filed for bankruptcy and more than 150,000 workers have been laid off.

Is OPEC doing anything about the price?