A key South Asian summit set to take place in Islamabad in November is in doubt after India and three other countries announced their withdrawal.

A senior Pakistani Foreign Ministry official who declined to be identified told AFP that the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) meeting would be delayed due to the withdrawals.

Although Indian media outlets claim that the summit has collapsed,current SAARC chair Nepal has not officially commented yet on whether the event would go ahead or be called off.

India announced its decision on Tuesday, saying, "increasing cross-border terrorist attacks in the region and growing interference in the internal affairs of member states by one country" had created an atmosphere that was not conducive.

The decision came after militants assaulted an Indian military base in the disputed region of Kashmir this month, causing the deaths of 18 soldiers.

India blamed Pakistan for the assault. But Pakistan has denied the accusations, saying that India has provided no valid evidence.