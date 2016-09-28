United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) has condemned the killing of at least 15 civilians in a US drone strike in Afghanistan's Achin district and called international military forces to conduct independent inquiry into the incident.

"UNAMA condemns the killing of at least 15 civilian men and the injuring of at least 13 others, including at least one boy, in the strike," the UN mission said in a statement.

It said, in the early morning of 28 September, an international military forces' unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) conducted an airstrike in the eastern district of Achin, reportedly targeting members of DAESH.

But, the strike hit a civilian home instead, killing 15 civilians.

The same day United States Force-Afghanistan acknowledged conducting the airstrike but refrained from elaborating further while they "are still reviewing all materials related to the strike."

UNAMA said the civilians had gathered in a village to celebrate the return of a tribal elder from the Hajj pilgrimage to Makkah and were reportedly sleeping in a guesthouse of the elder when the airstrike occurred.

Civilian victims of the strike included students and a teacher, as well as members of families considered to be pro-Government. Government sources reported that DAESH terrorists also died in the attack.

"UNAMA calls on the Government and international military forces to launch a prompt, independent, impartial, transparent, and effective investigation into this incident," the statement said.

The US-led coalition and Afghan officials confirmed that the strike on Wednesday took place in the Achin District of eastern Nangarhar Province.

"US forces did conduct one counter-terrorism air strike in Achin district, Nangarhar province, September 28," Brigadier General Charles Cleveland, spokesman for the US forces in Afghanistan, told TRT World.

Citing "operational security reasons," Cleveland said the details of the attack could not be made public. However, he went on to say that they "are aware of some claims of Afghan casualties, and are currently reviewing all materials related to this strike."

Cleveland did not make clear whether the strike was conducted by an unmanned drone.

Attaullah Khogyani, a spokesman for the provincial governor, told Reuters the local government is "aware of some claims of Afghan casualties" and that they are "currently reviewing all materials related to this strike."

Sources speaking to TRT World, however, said that civilians were in fact killed in the strike.

"There was a coalition air strike and civilians were killed, but we do not yet know the exact number, but it could be as high as 12 or 13," said a source familiar with the matter.

The source went on to say that "high-level" DAESH fighters were also among those killed.

Esmatullah Shinwari, a Nangarhar lawmaker, told The Associated Press that at least 13 civilians were killed in the attack.

Initial reports published by the Pajhwok News Agency, a Kabul-based wire service, also said that at least 13 of those killed were civilians.

