On Thursday morning dozens of Afghanistan's leading political figures, including current President Ashraf Ghani and his predecessor Hamid Karzai, sat in front of a video screen at the presidential palace.

They had gathered in a grand hall to officially sign a historic peace agreement with the leader of the nation's second-largest armed opposition movement, Gulbuddin Hekmatyar.

Except he wasn't there.

After more than two years of negotiations between Hekmatyar's movement, Hezb-e-Islami, and Afghanistan's national unity government, the former warlord did not appear in person to sign the pact. Instead, he delivered a speech about the importance of peace through a video link from an as yet undisclosed location.

"I pray that our country be independent and sovereign, and our innocent and war-weary nation end the fighting … that unity prevails," Hekmatyar said before Afghanistan's leaders watched him signing the agreement through the video screen.

Hekmatyar went on to call on other armed factions to join in Afghan-led peace negotiations, the first since the fall of the Taliban in 2001.

In recent years, the Taliban have regrouped to become the nation's largest armed opposition movement.

In a bid to appeal to the remaining armed opposition groups, including the Taliban, Hekmatyar said that no foreign country was involved in the negotiations between Kabul and Hezb-e-Islami. He also stated that the agreement was only reached after more than 90 per cent of foreign forces had already withdrawn from the nation.

"War is not the way out, we can reach our political goals through peace," he said.

Ghani also used the event to call on the Taliban to lay down their arms.