What is a state of emergency anyway?

Confronted with unusual and often unparalleled dangers (natural or human-made), a government may suspend usual judicial procedures and temporarily enact a state of emergency. Sometimes this means that due process is suspended, or warrantless searches are allowed, usually to deal with an immediate threat.

In Turkey's case, the clear and present threat materialised itself on July 15, with tanks rolling in the streets of the capital Ankara and Istanbul, jets screaming over city centres and helicopter gunships firing on the house of parliament during a bloody coup attempt.

That sounds intense, isn't it un-democratic?

Most people maintain their rights. In some special instances, the importance of protecting the state may affect the individual rights of citizens.

Even during normal times a state has the responsibility to protect its citizens and itself. Sometimes these two needs bump heads. For example, a person may be free to travel, but will be stopped at an airport and searched. This may be an infringement of rights, but it's a compromise that is made to protect society.

But isn't that a lot of power? Couldn't it be misused?

With great power comes great responsibility. There are international agencies keeping an eye on things, looking out for the rights of people and their governments. These same agencies might also help governments distribute aid to areas hit by natural disasters, or conflict.

There have been some instances where a state of emergency was abused. For example, in 1991 an attempted coup took place in the former Soviet Union (USSR). The coup leaders invoked a state of emergency which fantastically backfired when, following the coup's failure, the USSR ultimately dissolved.

Other nations have imposed strict curfews and essentially imprisoned their citizens. Eritrea, which has been in a state of emergency for 17 years, has abused those powers to conscript people into its military indefinitely, which the United Nations said amounts to a form of slavery.

Erdogan has issued sweeping changes to Turkey's military in the wake of the failed coup, bringing the armed forces further under civilian authority.

So far, Turkey's government has received some criticism for detaining suspected coup plotters.

Turkey argues that its use of detention and arrest is a short term measure, used in order to secure the state.

So, which other countries are in states of emergency right now?