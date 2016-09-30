Israel on Friday paid Turkey $20 million in compensation over the 2010 Mavi Marmara tragedy involving a Gaza-bound aid flotilla, Turkish diplomatic sources said.

On August 20, Turkey's parliament approved a deal which involved Tel Aviv paying $20 million to the families of the victims as part of a normalisation agreement between Turkey and Israel after a six-year hiatus in ties.

Diplomatic ties between Turkey and Israel were disrupted in May 2010 when Israeli commandos killed 10 Turkish activists on the Mavi Marmara, which was headed for Gaza to deliver humanitarian aid.

The compensation to the victims' families was one of the three key demands by Turkey for reconciliation relations with Israel.