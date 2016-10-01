A suspected suicide car bomb hit a restaurant in the Somali capital Mogadishu on Saturday, killing at least three people.

Residents said the restaurant was frequented by members of the national security forces.

"A suicide car bomb rammed into Blue Sky restaurant," police Major Abdikadir Hussein told Reuters shortly after the blast.

Abdifatah Omar, a spokesman for Mogadishu's local government, said at the scene that three people had been confirmed dead so far and four others were injured. "The investigation for further details continues," he said.

Al Shabaab has claimed the responsibility for the attack. The group has launched many similar attacks in Mogadishu in the past in its bid to topple the Western-backed government.