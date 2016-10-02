1,176 civilians have been killed during the month of September, a UK based human rights watchdog said in a report published on Saturday.

The Syrian Network for Human Rights released the report which revealed that 192 children and 163 women were also killed.

"Some 57 civilians were tortured to death by regime forces in September," the report said.

According to the report, airstrikes carried out by Russia, a major ally of the Syrian regime, killed 391 civilians in Syria in September, including 114 children and 54 women.

The report added that 99 civilians, 17 of whom were children were killed by terror group, DAESH.

Opposition groups had killed 38 civilians, 19 of whom were children, while 14 people were killed by US-led coalition airstrikes.

The Syrian Center for Policy Research, a Beirut-based NGO, has marked the total death toll from the five year conflict at almost half a million.

Aleppo Battered by Barrel Bombs

The report comes as Russian warplanes and their ally, the Syrian regime, pounded rebel-held areas in and around Aleppo with barrel bombs in order to crush resistance.

Rebels and aid workers are accusing them of destroying one of the city's main hospitals.

M10, the city's main trauma hospital, in eastern Aleppo was struck as the US and its allies urged Russia to halt the bombing and reach a diplomatic resolution.