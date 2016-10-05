The University of the Witwatersrand has confirmed an agreement has been reached between the management and student representatives to resume academic courses on Monday, October 10. The announcement came after police fired stun grenades, rubber bullets and tear gas at hundreds of students on Tuesday who marched through the university's Johannesburg campus.

Unrest first broke out last year at many South African universities as students protested against annual fee increases. The demonstration highlighted inequalities which have endured for more than two decades after the end of apartheid. The cost of education has forced poorer, often black, pupils out of education.

This year the frustration boiled over again, leading to the closure of some classes and universities, when Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande said on September 19 that fees would continue to rise, albeit with an 8 per cent cap in 2017.

On Tuesday students were "toyi-toyi" – a common display of protest through the stomping of feet and chanting political slogans. The dance was used throughout decades of struggle against white supremacist rule.

"To enable this process to continue, we have agreed to suspend the academic programme with a common objective to resume it in full on Monday, 10 October 2016," senior executives of the university said in a statement to local media.

The institution also agreed to host a student assembly on Friday to address the funding crisis. Members of the clergy, parents and anti-apartheid struggle stalwarts such as Winnie Madikizela-Mandela will facilitate and mediate a process of consensus-building.