Ford car production hits end of the road in Australia
Ford has stopped manufacturing after 91 years but the company will remain in Australia as an importer and dealer, employing at most 1,500 people.
The last world's last six-cylinder, rear-wheel drive Australian-manufactured Falcon XR6 will be exhibited in the Ford Australia museum. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
October 7, 2016

Ford Motor Company ended 91 years of car manufacturing in Australia on Friday when the world's last Australian-manufactured Falcon XR6 rolled out of the production line at the company's Broadmeadows plant in Melbourne.

Around 600 employees lost their jobs with the shut down of the plant that began in 1925. Separately 160 manufacturing employees are being repositioned to design and engineering roles with the company.

About 3.5 million Falcons, once Australians' most popular car, have been built since 1960, although few have been exported.

Ford, General Motors Co. and Toyota Motor Corp. announced in 2013 that they would stop making vehicles at Australian plants and shedding 6,600 jobs because of high production costs, distance from potential export markets and increasing competition.

The verdict by Ford to leave Australia came in the wake of the company posting significant losses amounting to US$450 million over five years.

Ford will stop manufacturing but the company will remain in Australia as an importer and dealer, employing at most 1,500 people.

Ford fans gathered at Broadmeadows, northern suburb of Victoria's factory to mourn.

"Today is an emotional day for the entire team of Ford Australia," said chief executive Graeme Whickman.

Ex-Ford workers couldn't believe that they were never able to buy a new Australian-made ford ever again.

The last Falcon will be exhibited in the Ford Australia museum.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
