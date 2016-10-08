A series of creepy clown sightings across the United States has caused a wave of hysteria, forcing police and schools to scramble to contain spreading jitters, and even the White House to weigh in.

The spooky sightings were first reported in August in South Carolina when police were called in to investigate what turned out to be bogus accounts of men dressed as clowns trying to lure children into the woods.

But similar sightings have since been reported in more than a dozen states with authorities forced to react to stories of clowns lurking outside schools or businesses, armed clowns driving around in a van or clowns prowling neighbourhoods.

One school in Ohio even shut down over security concerns after a woman said she was attacked by a man dressed as a clown.

And hundreds of students at Penn State University, in Pennsylvania, went on the hunt for jesters Tuesday night after reports of creepy clown sightings.

Coming just weeks before Halloween, when children across the United States don costumes and go trick-or-treating, the frenzy has become a social media sensation with the hashtag #IfISeeAClown trending on twitter.

Twitter's @SpookyClowns account has now also succeeded in attracting more than 208,000 followers.

Targeting schools?

Meanwhile Instagram has exploded with posts of people dressed in clown costumes staring menacingly at the camera or photos of clowns appealing for understanding or offering free hugs.

The hysteria spread further this week with officials in California and Oregon forced to respond to numerous clown sightings — largely considered to be hoaxes — and social media threats against schools, also considered to be pranks.

Sergeant Juan Briseno, of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, said that patrols outside schools had been increased in Carson city, south of downtown Los Angeles, following a threatening message on Twitter about clowns targeting an area high school.

"I have sent our school deputy to go speak with every school within our jurisdiction and make them aware of the situation," Briseno said.

The city of Lancaster, north of Los Angeles, was also swept into the frenzy this week after men wearing clown masks — and possibly carrying kitchen knives — were seen walking around in what police said was an attempt to frighten people.

At one school in Oregon, officials sent an email to worried parents this week reassuring them after a rumor spread about clowns planning to harm local students.