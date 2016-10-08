An Anadolu Agency video of war-torn Aleppo – once Syria's most populous city with 2.3 million inhabitants and the country's industrial and financial heart – shows buildings in the northern district of Tariq al-Bab largely reduced to hollow shells.

The neighbourhood, which has been controlled by the Free Syrian Army since 2012, was filmed on Thursday. The two-minute 13-second video shows block after block of ravaged buildings.

Around 275,000 people are currently under siege in Aleppo, which is one of the world's oldest cities, dating back thousands of years.