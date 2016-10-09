A state of emergency was declared in Ethiopia on Sunday following months of anti-government protests.

The move comes a week after clashes between anti-government protesters and police resulted in the deaths of 55 people at religious festival in the Oromiya region.

The incident triggered a wave of violence in which dozens of state and foreign-owned factories were destroyed and vehicles torched.

Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn said the six-month state of emergency was put in place because the prevailing tensions in the country "posed a threat against the people of the country".

"We put our citizens' safety first. Besides, we want to put an end to the damage that is being carried out against infrastructure projects, education institutions, health centers, administration and justice buildings," said Desalegn on the country's Fana Broadcasting Corporation.

Ethiopia is facing its biggest anti-government unrest in a decade, from the majority Oromo and Amhara ethnic groups which feel marginalised by a minority-led government.

The declaration of a six-month state of emergency, though, is unprecedented in the 25 years the current Ethiopian government has been in charge.