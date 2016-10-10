TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Turkey remembers Ankara bombing victims
More than a hundred people were killed last year when two suicide bombers blew themselves up at a peace rally. A year later, their relatives are still trying to come to terms with the incident.
Turkey remembers Ankara bombing victims
Only immediate family members of the victims were allowed at the commemoration event. Mourners placed carnations in front of the train station where the attack took place. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
October 10, 2016

Hundreds of people on Monday participated in a remembrance ceremony for the victims of a double suicide attack in Turkey's capital Ankara last year.

On October 10, 2015, two suicide bombers blew themselves up at a peace rally, killing at least 102 people and wounding 391 others. Daesh claimed responsibility for the attack, which was the deadliest in Turkey's modern history.

Ankara Governor Ercan Topaca placed carnations in front of the central train station where the attack took place.

"We commemorate our citizens who lost their lives in the violent terror attack that took place in front of the Ankara train station on October 10. Condolences to our nation," said Topaca.

Recommended

Turkey has been hit by a series of explosions this week. In the latest attack on Saturday, two suicide bombers blew themselves up in rural Ankara after they were approached by police.

Out of concern for the safety of civilians, public gatherings were cancelled for Monday but relatives of the victims, including parents and children, were allowed to pay their respects at the site of the attack. Tight security measures were in place around the central station – a police helicopter hovered over the ceremony, with snipers positioned on rooftops.

Meanwhile, demonstrators carrying placards and flags from various associations marched to the train station for the commemoration but were stopped by a group of at least 20 police officers carrying anti-riot shields.

Police then used tear gas and plastic bullets against the group, some of whom threw bottles and stones. Some were hit by police truncheons as they scattered.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Inspired by popular Turkish series, Scottish woman embraces Islam
Turkish First Lady marks second anniversary of Gaza genocide, calls for unity against oppression
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Turkish President Erdogan urges Turkic states to strengthen role in regional security
‘Systematic genocide’: Türkiye's comms chief calls out Israel’s occupation, killings of Palestinians
Turkish activists detained in Gaza aid flotilla raid released, cross into Jordan en route home
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
Archaeologists discover 60 tombs dating back 2,200 years in western Türkiye
Two arrested in Türkiye over alleged Mossad espionage
Turkish, Saudi state railways ink deal for cooperation on infrastructure, maintenance
Türkiye’s renewable energy share tops 60% in 2025: Erdogan
Turkish president commemorates 102nd anniversary of Istanbul's liberation
Türkiye gathered evidence of crimes against humanity: Gaza flotilla activist
Türkiye working to repatriate 14 citizens still held in Israel after Gaza flotilla raid
Turkish activists detail harassment, abuse, racism in Israeli detention after aid flotilla attack
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan