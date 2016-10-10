Hundreds of people on Monday participated in a remembrance ceremony for the victims of a double suicide attack in Turkey's capital Ankara last year.

On October 10, 2015, two suicide bombers blew themselves up at a peace rally, killing at least 102 people and wounding 391 others. Daesh claimed responsibility for the attack, which was the deadliest in Turkey's modern history.

Ankara Governor Ercan Topaca placed carnations in front of the central train station where the attack took place.

"We commemorate our citizens who lost their lives in the violent terror attack that took place in front of the Ankara train station on October 10. Condolences to our nation," said Topaca.