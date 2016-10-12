A politician of Turkey's ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) was killed by the PKK terror group in the country's southeastern province on Monday night, a security official said.

Deryan Aktert, the AK Party chairman for the Dicle district of the southeastern Diyarbakir province, was shot dead at 11 pm local time (2000 GMT) at a gas station he ran. This was the second killing of an AK Party figure by the PKK in two days.

On October 9, Aydin Mustu, the party's district deputy head, was gunned down outside his home in the Ozalp district of the eastern province of Van.

Last year, Aktert was the target of another armed attack and had received several death threats, the source added.