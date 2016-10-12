TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
PKK shoot dead AK Party leader
PKK shoot dead Deryan Aktert, the governing AK party's chairman for the Dicle district of Turkey's southeastern Diyarbakir province, at a gas station.
PKK shoot dead AK Party leader
Deryan Aktert was the second AK party figure killed by PKK in two days. (File photo) / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
October 12, 2016

A politician of Turkey's ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) was killed by the PKK terror group in the country's southeastern province on Monday night, a security official said.

Deryan Aktert, the AK Party chairman for the Dicle district of the southeastern Diyarbakir province, was shot dead at 11 pm local time (2000 GMT) at a gas station he ran. This was the second killing of an AK Party figure by the PKK in two days.

On October 9, Aydin Mustu, the party's district deputy head, was gunned down outside his home in the Ozalp district of the eastern province of Van.

Last year, Aktert was the target of another armed attack and had received several death threats, the source added.

Recommended

Both Diyarbakir and Van province, which are around 300 kilometers (185 miles) apart, have seen numerous PKK attacks since the group resumed its 30-year armed campaign in July last year.

The PKK is recognised as a terrorist organization by the US, EU and Turkey.

In an interview with broadcaster CNN Turk, the deputy chairman of AK Party, Mehdi Eker, said the killings were a "futile attempt" by the PKK to "suppress and frighten the AK Party". But, he added, "We will continue with our struggle."

The leaders of the opposition Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) condemned the killings and sent their condolences to Aktert's family.

"Being a political party member cannot be a reason for a person to be accused and to become a target," HDP leaders Selahattin Demirtas and Figen Yuksekdag said in a statement.

SOURCE:TRT World, AA
Explore
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Turkish President Erdogan urges Turkic states to strengthen role in regional security
‘Systematic genocide’: Türkiye's comms chief calls out Israel’s occupation, killings of Palestinians
Turkish activists detained in Gaza aid flotilla raid released, cross into Jordan en route home
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
Archaeologists discover 60 tombs dating back 2,200 years in western Türkiye
Two arrested in Türkiye over alleged Mossad espionage
Turkish, Saudi state railways ink deal for cooperation on infrastructure, maintenance
Türkiye’s renewable energy share tops 60% in 2025: Erdogan
Turkish president commemorates 102nd anniversary of Istanbul's liberation
Türkiye gathered evidence of crimes against humanity: Gaza flotilla activist
Türkiye working to repatriate 14 citizens still held in Israel after Gaza flotilla raid
Turkish activists detail harassment, abuse, racism in Israeli detention after aid flotilla attack
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan
Global Sumud Flotilla activists slam 'Israeli terrorism', hail Türkiye's support
Hamas has proven it is ready for peace in region: President Erdogan