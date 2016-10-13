As human rights organisations fight to save her life, 22-year-old Iranian Kurdish woman Zeinab Sekaanvand may have already headed to the gallows on Thursday.

She is scheduled to be executed any time after October 13.

Sekaanvand is accused of stabbing her husband to death when she was 17 years old. But human rights groups say she was the victim of an unfair trial, and only a minor at the time of the killing.

She is from a small village in northern Iran, and at 15 years of age she ran away from home for love. Just a child, she married 19-year-old Hossein Sarmadi in hopes of a better life. But Sarmadi regularly beat his teenage wife and emotionally battered her, according to Amnesty International and Humans Rights Watch.

Human rights groups say she asked for a divorce several times and filed complaints with the police, but police did not investigate the allegations. Her husband rejected her requests for a divorce, and when she tried to return home, her parents disowned her.

"Because she came from a very poor and conservative family, Zeinab was using her marriage as a way to escape from her reality," says Mansoureh Mills, the Iran campaigner at Amnesty International.

"She was relying on adults to protect her and unfortunately no adults were able to do that. Not the authorities and not her family."

In February 2012, Sarmadi was found stabbed to death. Police quickly arrested Sekaanvand. She says she was taken to a police station in Iran's West Azerbaijan province, held there for 20 days and repeatedly tortured and beaten by male police officers. She allegedly confessed to killing her husband.

"She tried the police; they wouldn't help. She tried her family, and they wouldn't take her back. And she is just a teenager so she had nowhere to turn and so she was forced back to this allegedly abusive marriage until the day her husband was killed," Mills says.

Amnesty International says at her final trial she told the judge she did not murder her husband and was coerced into a confession. She also told the judge her brother-in-law, who she said had repeatedly raped her, had committed the murder.