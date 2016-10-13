It's all too easy for mega-disasters to be forgotten, but for those dealing with the loss of a loved one or a destroyed home, it's not that easy to recover.

A new report released on Thursday by the United Nations agency for disaster risk reduction (UNISDR) analysed data from more than 7,000 disasters worldwide. The study determined that 90 percent of the 1.35 million people who had died in disasters between 1996 and 2015 lived in low- or middle-income countries.

In a statement, UN chief Ban Ki-moon described the report's findings as "a damning indictment of inequality". He also pointed out that "high-income countries suffer huge economic losses in disasters, but people in low-income countries pay with their lives".

1. Haiti with 222,570 fatalities

Haiti is the poorest country in the Americas. It is also the country with the highest number of deaths caused by disasters in the past two decades. The majority of deaths occurred during the catastrophic earthquake of 2010.

For reasons of poor governance and poverty, Haiti never recovered from the 2010 earthquake. It was not prepared for Hurricane Matthew that struck the country last week. At least 473 people died and hundreds of thousands are in urgent need of food and medical supplies.

2. Indonesia with 165,708 fatalities

It was 00:58 local time in Indonesia on December 26, 2004. A mega earthquake in the Indian Ocean, off the coast of Sumatra, triggered a series of devastating tsunamis. It was the third largest earthquake ever to be recorded and caused the entire planet to vibrate as much as 1 centimetre.

The Boxing Day Tsunami, as it's also called, affected 14 other countries. However, Indonesia's death toll in the catastrophe was the highest - 130,736 and the reason that Indonesia is on this list.