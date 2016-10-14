Members of the Dutch government have called for allowing elderly people who feel that they have had enough of life to undertake assisted suicide.

However, the proposal has triggered a heated debate in the Netherlands, which is considered to be one of the most liberal countries in the world.

In 2002, the Netherlands, alongside Belgium, became one of the first countries to make euthanasia legal with a law named the Termination of Life on Request and Assisted Suicide (Review Procedures) Act. Now the country is again moving in an uncharted direction.

"People who believe after deep reflection that they have completed their lives should be able under strict conditions to end their lives in the dignified manner they choose," the Dutch health and justice ministers said in a joint letter sent to parliament on Wednesday.

But several political parties slammed the idea and many Dutch people were troubled, raising fears over what might happen to "vulnerable, lonely and desperate" people.

The Socialist Party warned such a law could lead to "pressure on elderly people, who will feel that they are a burden on their community."

Christian groups also criticised the proposed law in strong terms, rejecting the idea that euthanasia could be defined as an individual choice.