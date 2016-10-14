Pakistan lifted travel restriction on journalist Cyril Almeida as a "good-will gesture" but an inquiry into the columnist's "inaccurate and fabricated" article would continue, the country's Interior Ministry said in a statement on Friday.

The decision to lift the travel ban on Almedia came after Pakistani media editors and publishers made a visit to the Federal Interior Ministry.

The statement also warned other journalists that "independent media must play its role not only towards safeguarding national interests and security but also to counter negative propaganda of the enemies of state".

Almeida is a leading columnist and assistant editor in the country's most respected and biggest English-language newspaper, Dawn. The newspaper was set up by the country's founding father Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

The Pakistani government had put the journalist name in the Exit Control List (ECL), following his report which was labelled by the military as a "breach of national security."

Although the government's decision to place the travel ban was informally communicated to Almeida, the government took several days to make an official announcement over the issue.

Announcing the travel ban on Thursday Pakistan's Federal Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan had said an inquiry was being held that would determine whether the senior columnist should be prosecuted.

Almeida's October 6 story, quoting anonymous sources had described a high-level security meeting between officials of the military and the democratically elected government.

The article alleged that during the meeting civilian government officials had asked the military not to interfere if law enforcement authorities acted against members of outlawed militant groups such as Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba.

Pakistan has detained founders of the proscribed organisations several times in the past. JeM's Masood Azhar and 2008 Mumbai attacks accused Hafiz Saeed of the LeT were released by courts for lack of evidence.

The story immediately caused an uproar in a country where the armed forces have overthrown several civilian governments. It also drew mixed response on social media with most supporting Almeida while others opposing him.