A 72-hour ceasefire in Yemen is due to start on Wednesday night, the UN envoy for Yemen said on Monday after he received commitments from all of the country's warring factions.

Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed said the cessation of hostilities would begin at 2359 local time (2059 GMT) on Wednesday and could be renewed after the initial three-day period, the United Nations said in statement.

"The Special Envoy welcomes the restoration of the Cessation of Hostilities, which will spare the Yemeni people further bloodshed and will allow for the expanded delivery of humanitarian assistance," the statement said.

Earlier on Monday, Yemeni Foreign Minister Abdel-Malek al-Mekhlafi said on his official Twitter feed that President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi had agreed to a 72-hour ceasefire with the possibility of it being extended.

The De-escalation and Coordination Committee (DCC) is the United Nations-backed military commission responsible for overseeing ceasefires in Yemen.

Yemen's information minister tweeted that Hadi would meet with Ahmed to determine a start date for the truce.