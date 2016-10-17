The last king of Rwanda, Kigeli V, died on Sunday at the age of 80 in the United States, his website announced.

Born Jean-Baptiste Ndahindurwa in 1936, the monarch came to power in 1959. He ruled Rwanda for less than a year due to a revolution against ethnic-Tutsi rule in the country.

He and thousands of Tutsis were forced to leave the country when the Belgian colonial power favoured the Hutus in a revolt.

The revolution in 1961 led to the country's transition from a Belgian colony with a Tutsi monarchy to an independent Hutu-dominated republic.